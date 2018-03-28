Study says Fukushima radioactive water continues to flow into sea

Radioactive water continues to flow into the ocean from the Fukushima plant at around 2 billion becquerels a day, more than seven years after the nuclear crisis, a study by a Japanese professor said Wednesday.

The amount of leakage of radioactive cesium 137 has decreased from some 30 billion becquerels in 2013, Michio Aoyama, a professor at the Institute of Environmental Radioactivity at Fukushima University, said in his study presented to an academic meeting in Osaka Prefecture.

The study said the concentration of radiation, 0.02 becquerel in a liter of seawater taken at a coastal town in Fukushima Prefecture some 8 kilometers south of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi complex, is a level that does not affect the fisheries industry.

Aoyama said radioactive water generated in a process to cool the melted nuclear fuel at three damaged reactors of the complex is the source of contamination in the ocean. The reactors experienced core meltdowns due to the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

"It can be assumed that there is a path from the complex to the ocean" through which contaminated water flows, Aoyama said.

Such contaminated water has accumulated in the basements of the buildings after being used to cool the melted fuel.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., operator of the Fukushima complex, has been trying to prevent contaminated water from increasing within the facilities by building an underground ice wall to block underground water seeping through and mixing with the contaminated water.

It has also built a seawall to prevent contaminated underground water from entering the ocean.

