Study suggests thousands of women hope to freeze eggs before cancer treatment

An estimated 2,600 female cancer patients annually hope to freeze their eggs to preserve their fertility before undergoing therapies that could make them infertile, if they can receive financial help, according to a recent study conducted by a health ministry research team.

The figure is around 10 times the number of women who, before undergoing cancer treatment, actually froze their eggs -- in 256 cases in 2015 -- and shows the need for a publicly funded subsidy program, according to the research team.

Initial costs of freezing eggs or embryos are at least 200,000 yen to 400,000 yen, and it is believed it would cost around 880 million yen to freeze eggs of all the patients concerned in Japan. Frozen eggs are stored and can be used for in vitro fertilization when their owners decide to use them.

Cancer treatment can impair a patient's fertility in multiple ways, such as by chemotherapy medications and radiation used in therapy in addition to surgical removal of organs.

The team first estimated that there are about 5,150 unmarried new cancer patients aged between 15 and 39 every year. Based on the number of egg-freezing cases in the country and an increase in the number of egg-freezing cases due to the start of the central government's infertility treatment subsidy program, it estimated that 2,622 patients hope to preserve their eggs if they are free of financial concerns.

Other than financial concerns, the research team also estimates that a fair number of patients face other hurdles, such as not being informed of the option of freezing their eggs before cancer treatment or not having access to facilities that provide them a relevant service.

All facilities that provide egg freezing in the country must register with the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology. But of Japan's 47 prefectures, 14 have no such facilities, according to the research group.

"The number of cases for freezing eggs for preservation before cancer treatment has been gradually rising. It is important to further develop an environment so that women who wish to become pregnant do not lose their chances," said Nao Suzuki, a professor of St. Marianna University School of Medicine who represents the research team.

In Japan, some 20,000 patients under the age 40 are freshly diagnosed with cancer every year, and the Japan Society of Clinical Oncology has formulated guidelines for doctors to spread treatment options that preserve patients' fertility.

While the guidelines say cancer treatment is a top priority, they also say eggs can be removed and preserved after surgery by delaying the start of chemotherapy in some cases of breast cancer.

