Subway operators in Tokyo to conduct trial using robot guides

TOKYO

To cope with a growing labor shortage, the Tokyo metropolitan government has decided to conduct an experiment with robots that can guide and guard passengers at subway stations. The trial will start at the end of November and run for three months. 

The experiment is to determine whether the introduction of robots can further improve the efficiency of operations at various subway stations, a Tokyo government spokesperson said. Six stations, including Tochomae Station (where the Tokyo metropolitan government is headquartered), will have robots that guide passengers to various station facilities, such as toilets, and the closest exit to their destination. 

In addition, self-moving security robots will patrol the stations and informs station attendants of any suspicious objects.

