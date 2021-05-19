Suga apologizes over construction workers' asbestos illnesses

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized on Tuesday after Japan's top court found the state to have been negligent in its duty to protect construction workers from contracting lung cancer and other illnesses linked to asbestos.

Meeting plaintiffs in four suits on which the Supreme Court ruled the previous day, Suga said at the prime minister's office that he feels responsible as prime minister.

"I offer my apologies in representing the government," Suga said before the plaintiffs and their lawyers, adding, "In view of the Supreme Court ruling, we would like to reach a basic agreement toward a swift settlement while paying full respect to your opinions."

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito has already decided to propose that the government pay compensation ranging from 5.5 million yen ($50,000) to 13 million yen to each victim exposed to asbestos.

The proposal also includes creating a system to provide the same level of compensation to victims who have not filed lawsuits.

"It is impossible to imagine the extensive burden and the suffering of those who sustained damage to their health and those who lost their loved ones, and I am at a loss for words," said Suga.

Haruko Osaka, 77, who lost her husband and a son said, "I wish from the bottom of my heart there is a scheme to help those that suffered."

On Monday, the top court ruled in favor of around 500 plaintiffs in the four suits and said that the state should have warned of the dangers of asbestos by October 1975 through labels on construction materials or at construction sites and should have instructed workers to wear protective masks.

Asbestos was widely used for insulation, fire protection and sound absorption in buildings, although its use was gradually regulated after it was found that inhaling asbestos could cause lung cancer and other diseases.

A number of similar suits have been filed since 2008, with a total of 1,200 plaintiffs as of April this year, according to the lawyers involved. The plaintiffs include bereaved family members of workers.

The four suits were examined by the top court after high court rulings differed in assigning responsibility to the state and manufacturers.

