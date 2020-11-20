Suga says Go To Travel will continue despite virus resurgence

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday the government will continue its Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign despite growing worries about a resurgence of the novel coronavirus in Japan.

A day after the country logged a fresh high of 2,385 new coronavirus cases, Suga said in the Diet: "We have been reviewing the program by listening to the opinions of experts and businesses involved. We will continue to operate it appropriately."

Suga said Japan is on "maximum alert" over the spread of COVID-19 and has called on people to do all they can to prevent getting infected.

The Go To Travel subsidy program, which effectively covers half of a traveler's expenses, was launched in late July to support the tourism industry after it was severely affected by the pandemic.

So far, some 40 million trips have been covered by the scheme, with 176 users found to have been infected with the virus, according to the government.

Toshio Nakagawa, head of the Japan Medical Association, has said while there was no concrete evidence to indicate the program was responsible for the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the country, "the scheme has acted as a catalyst."

Hokkaido, a popular destination for tourists, said Friday it expects to report more than 300 coronavirus cases, which would be a record high for the prefecture.

Meanwhile in Tokyo, coupons under the government's Go To Eat campaign, which promotes dining out and supports the restaurant industry, became available Friday. Most other prefectures in the country have already launched such coupons.

Tokyo reported 522 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike has urged people to avoid eating in large groups and to spend less time together. The central government has called for measures such as limiting groups to four or less.

© KYODO