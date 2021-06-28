Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga tries a baggage collection system at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Suga visits Haneda airport for briefing on anti-virus border measures

8 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited Tokyo's Haneda airport Monday and was briefed on border measures to prevent COVID-19 from being brought into Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, set to begin in less than a month.

The games will bring tens of thousands of athletes, staff and journalists to the capital, where infections are gradually increasing again just a week after a state of emergency was lifted.

"We must continue implementing anti-virus measures while remaining highly vigilant," Suga told reporters. "If necessary, we will quickly take additional steps."

Such steps could include declaring another state of emergency or extending restrictions on business activity currently in place under a quasi-emergency, which would likely see fewer, if any, spectators at Olympic and Paralympic venues.

Japan's border measures have been under scrutiny since a member of the Ugandan Olympic delegation tested positive for the coronavirus upon arriving at Narita airport near Tokyo on June 19. The rest of the team was allowed to travel by chartered bus to Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, where another member was later found to be infected.

Officials of the Olympics organizing committee have expressed the need for stricter COVID-19 guidelines in the wake of the incidents.

Athletes and staff will be isolated if they may have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, taking a separate car to their destination, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference.

At Haneda, Suga was also shown around a vaccination site set up by All Nippon Airways Co to inoculate pilots, flight attendants and other staff.

Such sites were launched at workplaces across the country last week, but the government is no longer accepting applications from companies for more doses as it may not be able to provide enough of the allocated Moderna Inc. vaccine.

"We will closely examine the situation and ensure as many people as possible are vaccinated," Suga said.

The decision does not affect large-scale vaccination centers operated by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo and Osaka, which on Monday began giving many people their second shots.

"I'm glad I could get it quicker here," said Satoko Kobayashi, 76, who opted to use the Tokyo site rather than wait to make a reservation in the municipality she resides in.

The SDF-run vaccination centers opened in late May, initially for people aged 65 or older living in or around Tokyo and Osaka. They opened up to other age groups and residents of other areas earlier this month and are slated to operate through the end of July.

Japan's vaccine rollout has sharply accelerated in recent weeks, with a little more than 9 percent of the population fully inoculated against COVID-19 as of Thursday.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.



Best "anti-virus" measure? Cancel the damn Olympics!

8 ( +10 / -2 )

Best "anti-virus" measure? Cancel the damn Olympics!

Yubaru, that is what a COMPETENT PM would do, which Suga is not.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Another PR stunt for the man, all it is!

7 ( +8 / -1 )

How is it that Suga is wearing a mask?

In the G7 meetings in Cornwall the mask became an afterthought for him and his wife.

But in the airport with Suga’s photo op in progress, it appears

There is a level of duplicity about Suga and he lacks credibility.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

kurisupisuToday  04:22 pm JST

How is it that Suga is wearing a mask?

In the G7 meetings in Cornwall the mask became an afterthought for him and his wife.

But in the airport with Suga’s photo op in progress, it appears

There is a level of duplicity about Suga and he lacks credibility.

It's just for show. Perception is everything, regardless of how wrong it is.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Isn't the Coronavirus already here in huge amounts?

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Wow! Prime Minister Suga pops up at Haneda Airport. That must have turned some heads and made some hearts flutter. Nice job PM!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Looks slightly awkward or uncomfortable? … or just Out off touch with the common man?

- Recalls former Pres. George H. W. Bush trying to scan a carton of milk at the checkout line and wasn’t aware of actual prices of groceries. -

Plus, Why would Suga stage a photo op like this during peak hours at Haneda on a Monday?

(The attending person looks a little like JOC chief Seiko Hashimoto although she’s not mentioned in the article.)

0 ( +1 / -1 )

And it looks like Suga has the wrong bag according to the receipt!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Nice, so when you collect your luggage, identity thieves can read your name on the big LCD, wonderful.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Well done Suga Sama !!..

Let the htrs bark !!.. lol..

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Suga visits Haneda airport for briefing on anti-virus border measures

The kind of thing that should have been done a 1,5 year ago, considering the direct flights from Wuhan.

Now its just theatre, pretending something is being done...

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

