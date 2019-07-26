Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Suicide jumper flung back onto train platform, injuring 2

1 Comment
ZAMA, Kanagawa

A man was killed after he jumped off a station platform and was hit by an oncoming train on Thursday. The impact flung him back onto the platform where he slammed into two commuters.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 4 p.m. at Sobudai-mae Station in Zama on the Odakyu line. Police said station surveillance camera footage showed the man jump off the platform in front of the Romance Car which was traveling at a speed of about 90 kilometers per hour at the time. The collision shattered the glass window of the observation car.

The man was sent flying back onto the platform where he hit two men, slightly injuring them. One male passenger on the train sustained a light injury.

Police did not release the man’s name and said only that he was 25 and unemployed.

The train was on its way from Hakone-Yumoto to Shinjuku Station. Odakyu Electric Railway said the incident caused a 75-minute delay in train services that affected about 21,000 people.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Here we go again! A stupid, selfish person feels the need to kill himself without a thought or care in the world how it will affect others, and two people, as well as the train driver and other passengers, have been scarred for life. I think Japan needs to change insurance systems since some still pay out in the event of suicides instead of freezing funds. Any policy he has, if any, should be put towards paying these people who were injured.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Kanazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What is the Meaning of Weeaboo or Weeb?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Shrines & Temples

Mount Koya

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Art & Culture

7 Unique Japanese Summer Festivals 2019: Tokyo Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Anime With Compelling Female Protagonists to Enjoy in 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

SNG: Helping Students Piece Together the Japanese Language Puzzle

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi