Suicide jumper flung back onto train platform, injuring 2

A man was killed after he jumped off a station platform and was hit by an oncoming train on Thursday. The impact flung him back onto the platform where he slammed into two commuters.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 4 p.m. at Sobudai-mae Station in Zama on the Odakyu line. Police said station surveillance camera footage showed the man jump off the platform in front of the Romance Car which was traveling at a speed of about 90 kilometers per hour at the time. The collision shattered the glass window of the observation car.

The man was sent flying back onto the platform where he hit two men, slightly injuring them. One male passenger on the train sustained a light injury.

Police did not release the man’s name and said only that he was 25 and unemployed.

The train was on its way from Hakone-Yumoto to Shinjuku Station. Odakyu Electric Railway said the incident caused a 75-minute delay in train services that affected about 21,000 people.

