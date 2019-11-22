Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suicide of Mitsubishi Electric unit employee caused by overwork

KOBE

A labor standard office has concluded that the 2017 suicide of an employee at a Mitsubishi Electric Corp unit was work-related, recognizing he did more than 100 hours of overtime per month while in a supervisory position, company officials said.

The Oct 4 certification for the death of the engineer in his 40s at Melco Semiconductor Engineering Corp came as labor authorities have stepped up monitoring after finding that a slew of firms have promoted workers to supervisory positions to make them work longer hours.

The Japanese labor law limits working hours of regular employees but the restrictions do not apply to workers in supervisory positions.

The worker was on loan to another Mitsubishi Electric unit from April 2013 and became mentally ill after working extensively at a plant in Toyooka in Hyogo Prefecture.

He killed himself in December 2017 after being transferred to work in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, and his family filed for the certification of his death as work-related in July last year.

In Fukuoka, the discretionary labor system was applied to him. It rewards workers based on fixed overtime work hours instead of actual hours worked.

"We take seriously the fact that a worker at a related company has died. We will work on thoroughly implementing appropriate labor control," Mitsubishi Electric said in a statement Friday.

The labor authorities awarded workers' compensation to five employees at Mitsubishi Electric between 2014 and 2017, of whom two had committed suicide.

Yeah, right. Nothing will ever change... People should be more aware of their mental health and should stop the Management abuses.

I've taught at a few Mitsubishi fabs, and many of my students wanted nothing less than to get the hell out of there. Sad, as they were bright and engaging. The only resigned to staying were the dullards - maybe good engineers, but robotic.

