Suicide of real estate firm worker caused by overwork

TOKYO

A local labor standard office has concluded that the suicide of a worker in his 50s at Nomura Real Estate Development Co in 2016 was caused by overwork, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

Although the real estate firm applied the discretionary system, rewarding workers based on fixed overtime work hours instead of actual hours worked, to around 600 workers including the man, many of them were engaged in business operations that are not supposed to be treated under such a working style.

The discretionary system is allowed to be applied to workers engaging in two types of work -- the specific specialty type, such as lawyers and reporters, and the management planning type, including those who engage in surveys and analysis.

The work-related suicide is likely to deal a further blow to the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as it has already come under fire over its labor reforms bill. Abe was forced to drop expansion of the discretionary labor system from the planned bill on Thursday amid strong opposition following the revelation of flawed data relating to overwork.

According to the sources, the male worker at Nomura Real Estate Development committed suicide in September 2016. After his death, his family claimed worker's compensation.

The local labor office found that the man's overtime work reached 180 hours in a month and concluded last December that his death was work-related.

After the firm was found to have problematic working practices by letting employees engaged in business operations work under the discretionary labor system, the labor authorities asked its president to improve the labor conditions.

Nomura Real Estate Development said it will scrap the discretionary labor system in April.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is asking some 13,000 work places throughout the country to conduct checkups on whether the discretionary labor system is properly operated.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
The local labor office found that the man's overtime work reached 180 hours in a month and concluded last December that his death was work-related.

There are 168 hours in a 7 day week. He puts in an average 40 hour week, and an average of 45 hours a week in overtime, or an average of 9 hours a day for a 5 day week, (probably went in on Sat and Sun, as that would mean he was working 17 hours a day!)

Death by overwork? HELL YES, this SHOULD be criminal! The family should be filing charges here!

I am lucky the company I work with CAPS all overtime at 42 hours per month, and if anyone even gets close to that, they start kicking people out the door!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Excessive overtime is scientifically proven to be counterproductive to both employees and employer.

To still practice this is barbaric.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Oh, a new one. Lets see how long the outrage will go on before the CEO scums have apologized enough.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This discretionary contract system is just total BS and abused by employers to push staff to do more hours work than they get paid for. Many employers expect workers to do the government limit of 100 hours per month overtime because they are getting paid a little extra for overtime. Abe’s labor reform bill will not change this situation. It will most likely make it worse.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

