 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/winhorse
national

Sukiya beef bowl chain apologizes after rat found in customer's miso soup

0 Comments
TOKYO

Beef bowl chain Sukiya has apologized after announcing that a rat was found in miso soup served at one of its stores in Tottori City, Tottori Prefecture, in January.

According to the company's website, the rat (which the company called a "foreign object" in its statement) was found in miso soup served to a customer at the Sukiya Tottori Minamiyoshikata store on Jan 21.

It is believed that the rat got into the miso soup while employees were preparing ingredients for other dishes. An employee failed to check each dish and served it to a customer. The customer noticed the rat immediately and notified staff.

After the incident, the store was closed for two days. The company conducted hygiene inspections and instructed employees to thoroughly check the products before serving them.

Sukiya said it will work to strengthen its management system to prevent recurrence.

However, the company came in for criticism on social media over the weekend, with many people expressing dissatisfaction that it took Sukiya two months to acknowledge the incident.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Does Inheritance Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What Makes Code Quest Japan’s Most Dynamic Tech Camp?

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

GaijinPot Blog

Babysitting Services in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ in Japan: Women Dating Women

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo