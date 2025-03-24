Sukiya beef bowl chain apologizes after rat found in customer's miso soup

Beef bowl chain Sukiya has apologized after announcing that a rat was found in miso soup served at one of its stores in Tottori City, Tottori Prefecture, in January.

According to the company's website, the rat (which the company called a "foreign object" in its statement) was found in miso soup served to a customer at the Sukiya Tottori Minamiyoshikata store on Jan 21.

It is believed that the rat got into the miso soup while employees were preparing ingredients for other dishes. An employee failed to check each dish and served it to a customer. The customer noticed the rat immediately and notified staff.

After the incident, the store was closed for two days. The company conducted hygiene inspections and instructed employees to thoroughly check the products before serving them.

Sukiya said it will work to strengthen its management system to prevent recurrence.

However, the company came in for criticism on social media over the weekend, with many people expressing dissatisfaction that it took Sukiya two months to acknowledge the incident.

