Sukiya beef bowl chain to close most stores from Monday until April 4 after insect found in product

Zensho Holdings, which operates the major beef bowl chain Sukiya, said Saturday it will close all stores in Japan, except some in a few shopping centers, after insect parts were found in one of its products on Friday.

Parts of the insect, believed to be a cockroach, were found by a customer in a take-out item he bought at the Akishima Ekiminami store in Akishima City, Tokyo, NHK reported.

The company apologized on its website and said 1,970 stores in Japan will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday until April 4 to eradicate all pests and vermin. The Akishima store closed at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Stores in shopping centers will also be closed one after another as soon as arrangements are made with the facility operators.

On March 22, Sukiya apologized after a dead mouse was found in miso soup served at a store in Tottori City on Jan 22.

On Saturday, it said: "We deeply apologize to the customers again to the customers who regularly use Sukiya for the great inconvenience and concern caused."

© Japan Today