 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/winhorse
national

Sukiya beef bowl chain to close most stores from Monday until April 4 after insect found in product

0 Comments
TOKYO

Zensho Holdings, which operates the major beef bowl chain Sukiya, said Saturday it will close all stores in Japan, except some in a few shopping centers, after insect parts were found in one of its products on Friday.

Parts of the insect, believed to be a cockroach, were found by a customer in a take-out item he bought at the Akishima Ekiminami store in Akishima City, Tokyo, NHK reported.

The company apologized on its website and said 1,970 stores in Japan will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday until April 4 to eradicate all pests and vermin. The Akishima store closed at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Stores in shopping centers will also be closed one after another as soon as arrangements are made with the facility operators.

On March 22, Sukiya apologized after a dead mouse was found in miso soup served at a store in Tottori City on Jan 22.

On Saturday, it said: "We deeply apologize to the customers again to the customers who regularly use Sukiya for the great inconvenience and concern caused."

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2025: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk Dirty in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Gojo River

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kobe

GaijinPot Travel

Hay Fever in Japan: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuyama Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Using the Post Office in Japan: Useful Phrases

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use a Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sanda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Bento: Savvy’s Guide To Japan’s Packed Lunch Box

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Golden Route: The Best Itinerary for First-Time Travelers to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Hair Products To Try This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo