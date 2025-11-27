 Japan Today
national

Support groups rally against moves to tighten restrictions on foreigners

TOKYO

Representatives and members of groups supporting foreign nationals in Japan staged a rally inside a Tokyo parliament building on Wednesday to protest xenophobia and moves to tighten restrictions on foreigners.

The participants, including the Solidarity Network with Migrants Japan, a nonprofit group, issued a statement calling for the establishment of a basic law that guarantees the human rights of foreigners and ethnic minorities in Japan.

The gathering comes as policies on foreigners have become a hot-button issue in Japan amid media reports about visa overstays and suspected misuse of public services by some foreigners.

Earlier this month, the government held a ministerial-level meeting to discuss policies on foreigners for the first time under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

In the statement, the participants criticized the government's measures to realize "a society of well-ordered and harmonious coexistence," saying that the government seems to have no intention of coexisting and has instead stepped up its control and surveillance of foreigners.

"The human rights of foreigners have not been protected at all, so it's important to clearly state that in a basic law," said Yasuko Morooka, a lawyer, who spoke at the event.

Tatsuhiro Nukui, who runs the nonprofit organization Heval, meaning friend in Kurdish, said many Kurds have been forcibly deported since this summer, adding that he has received messages that children who grew up in Japan and have been sent to their parents' home countries cannot read Turkish and are having trouble going to school.

"We'd like to continue living together with Kurdish people," Nukui said.

