Survey shows end-of-life care directives still limited in Japan

A majority of people in Japan favor preparing advance directives on the health care that they would like to receive at the end of their lives, but only a small proportion have actually done so, a health ministry survey shows.

The survey conducted in December, which covered 6,000 people and received responses from 973, showed 66.0 percent supported the idea of advance directives, while 8.1 percent of them had actually prepared documents on terminal care.

The figures compared with 69.7 percent in favor and 3.2 percent who had actually compiled documents in the previous survey in 2013.

Of the respondents, 39.5 percent said they had talked with family members and others about what kind of treatment they would like or did not want to receive, slightly down from 42.2 percent in the previous survey.

Asked in a multiple-choice question about what factors they would consider in deciding where to die, 73.3 percent cited convenience for family members, 57.1 percent cited physical and mental ease and 55.2 percent cited cost.

While the health ministry is trying to promote a system of advance care planning in which patients, families and doctors thoroughly discuss terminal care, only 3.3 percent of the respondents said they knew very well about the system and 75.5 percent said they did not know about it at all.

In a separate survey of doctors conducted by the ministry, which drew responses from 1,060, 29.2 percent said they refer to the ministry's end-of-life care guidelines compiled in 2007, up from 19.7 percent in the previous survey.

The guidelines state termination of life-support should be based on an individual's wishes and decisions should be made carefully by medical teams.

