Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tokyo Medical Center. Photo: Behrouz Mehri/Pool via AP
national

Survey shows many seniors undecided about vaccination

1 Comment
TOKYO

About 40 percent of a group of elderly Japanese people surveyed recently said they are unsure whether they will undergo vaccination against the coronavirus, indicating many remain wary of potential downsides.

The online survey conducted earlier this month on 423 elderly people who require home nursing care but do not suffer from dementia showed 43 percent were unsure about receiving shots while 15 percent were against it entirely.

Through their caregivers, who responded to the survey on their behalf, they cited worries about side effects and doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccines.

Around 43 percent of respondents said they will happily take the shots, according to the poll conducted from Feb 1 to 12 by Internet Infinity Inc, a Tokyo-based healthcare service provider.

"Many elderly people who require nursing care have preexisting conditions and face a higher risk of developing severe symptoms once infected," said an Internet Infinity official. "It is necessary to raise their vaccination rate by informing them and encouraging them to receive a jab."

Japan began its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in mid-February, starting with an initial group of 40,000 health care workers.

Vaccination of a further 4.7 million medical workers is to begin in March, followed by 36 million people aged 65 or older from April 12, according to the country's vaccination timetable.

People with preexisting conditions and those working at elderly care facilities will be next in line, followed by the general population.

Of those who were undecided about vaccination or determined not to be inoculated, 77 percent pointed to "worries on safety or side effects," while 39 percent said they "don't know if (the vaccinations) are effective."

Some of the same group said mobility difficulties might prove a hurdle to accessing vaccination centers, while others worried they may come into contact with infected people when traveling to receive the vaccination.

Asked what might be a deciding factor for the undecided or unwilling, 44 percent pointed to an increase in the number of vaccinated people in Japan, while 39 percent noted their families or people close to them getting jabs would influence them. Some 27 percent said a request by a family member would make them more likely to get a jab.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Don't need a survey for this. Just ask around to find out what seniors think. Easy.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

@Michael. What is the definition of a survey?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo