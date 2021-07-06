Survivor window closing in Atami landslide; 24 unaccounted for

More than 1,000 Self-Defense Force personnel and rescue workers joined an increasingly desperate search Tuesday for survivors in a resort town devastated by a landslide three days ago.
Four people have been confirmed dead after the disaster in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, and officials said they were still unable to clarify the fate or whereabouts of 24 other residents.
Helicopter images showed a bleak line of sludge and rubble snaking down a hillside district of Atami, a popular hot-spring destination.
Rescuers trawled through destroyed homes and waded across vast piles of mud at the very end of the 72 hours that experts say are crucial in the race to save lives.
"There is only so much time left... We will give all we have during the time we have left and pray that we will be able to find as many people as possible," Atami Mayor Sakae Saito told a meeting of local officials on Tuesday morning.
At one point the number of residents unaccounted for stood at more than 100, but officials said they had managed to track most of them down and confirm they were safe.
"Those who remain unaccounted for stands at 24 individuals," Saito said at the televised meeting.
Confirming the number of people missing after the disaster has been complicated -- many families have summer homes in Atami but actually live elsewhere, while elderly residents may have moved to care homes, local media said.
The landslide descended in several violent waves on Saturday morning during Japan's annual rainy season.
It followed days of intense downpours in and around Atami, which is around 90 kilometers southwest of Tokyo.
Pylons were toppled, vehicles buried and buildings tipped from their foundations in the disaster, which wrecked 130 homes and other buildings.
City officials said Monday they had identified one of the dead as 82-year-old Chiyose Suzuki.
Her eldest son Hitoshi, 56, told Kyodo that he regretted not bringing his mother -- who could not walk well -- with him when police told them to evacuate.
"I should have gone back and taken her out of there myself" instead of leaving her behind, he was quoted as saying.
Suzuki was taken to hospital by rescuers but died there.
Atami recorded more rainfall in 48 hours than it usually does for the whole of July, and survivors told local media they had never experienced such strong rain in their lives.
Scientists say climate change is intensifying Japan's rainy season because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.
In 2018, more than 200 people died as devastating floods inundated western Japan, and last year dozens were killed as the coronavirus pandemic complicated relief efforts.© 2021 AFP
UK9393
Some of the quality of the homes is just so poor. Like corrugated shacks, absolutely no chance of withstanding that mass of fast moving debris. Hi-tech slum and some. I feel for the man who lost his mother, but why not get her on your back, am sure if she was an atypical obaa-chan that she'd have been light as a rucksack.
virusrex
It is difficult to correlate climate change to any single event happening, after all many other factors are involved, but if the experts are right it means these kind of disasters may become more and more common in the near future, maybe including places that had been safe until now.
zichi
It’s going to be a very hard long recovery.
Britlover
UKUK is right, some of the structures you see that serve as homes are very basic. Govt needs to support lower income people with better homes. Tin on wooden frames isn't going to hack it.
quercetum
Landslides were once called Yama Tsunami.
Sven Asai
It’s the place (geographical, type of soil etc.) not the type of house or what it is made of. And please, don’t always bring in your climate change ideology. There have always been landslides for aeons, those without people hundreds of thousands years ago, those with people who couldn’t even write climate change for very many centuries and there also will be further landslides whether your damned climate changes or does not.
zichi
Both train tracks still operating and enter tunnels at the location in the photo.
Mark
This is really a "mission impossible" the area is so long and wide with thousands of tons of mud and debris.
kaimycahl
*Confirming the number of people missing after the disaster has been complicated -- many families have summer homes in Atami but actually live elsewhere. *WoW you would think the government would ask those people who own summer homes to self report so that they can get an accurate accounting. I am sure the people have cellphones and is aware of the event.
City officials said Monday they had identified one of the dead as 82-year-old Chiyose Suzuki. Her eldest son Hitoshi, 56, told Kyodo that he regretted not bringing his mother -- who could not walk well -- with him when police told them to evacuate. "I should have gone back and taken her out of there myself" instead of leaving her behind, he was quoted as saying. Suzuki was taken to hospital by rescuers but died there. Ok so Hitoshi decides to abandon his mom and leave her behind when the police asked everyone to evacuate and now he has remorse!!! What a clueless, selfish son!! What a memory for Hitoshi and thought to have for the rest of life. All I can think of he only thought about saving his on life!
kaimycahl
What people have to understand is the real "possigle political reason behind the mud landslide" Those homes have been there for years, regardless of how old they were and no home no matter how strong of materials it was built with would have been able to not sustain some damage from such an event. With that said do a little more research and ask WHY the mayor of the town allowed the chinese to come in excavate and remove hundreds if not thousands of trees to put in solar panels? Climate change my arse, this is man made!! Removing the trees and their roots and with heavy rains you are asking for trouble. Do some research this is why this happened but no one wants to talk about the real reason. Go to the mayors office and ask why and identify the location. Bingo there's your reason, the untold truth!
n1k1
Hmmmm.. Indeed ! Something doesn't seem right about this .. could this have been caused / triggered by a tunnel excavation ?
Britlover
Now on TBS: The land where the collapse began was not natural but waste fill that was then sold as an investment.