Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Sushi chain reports diner who licked utensils in viral clip to police

0 Comments
OSAKA

The operator of major conveyor belt sushi restaurant chain Sushiro said Wednesday it has filed a damages complaint to police against a customer after a video of them misusing and licking unused cups and sushi racked up millions of views online.

The move by Akindo Sushiro Co comes as videos of customers' unhygienic behavior at its and competitors' restaurants, where food is served in plates that travel by conveyor belts that pass numerous diners, have attracted increasing negative attention and criticism online.

In the 48-second clip widely shared on social media, a customer at a branch of the Sushiro in Gifu Prefecture licks the open top of a soy sauce bottle, puts the rim of an unused tea cup in their mouth, and then rubs a passing plate of sushi with a finger covered in their saliva.

The operator filed the damages complaint to police on Tuesday over the video. Although the company has received a direct apology from the person shown in the footage and their guardian, it says it intends to "continue to respond strictly in both a civil and criminal capacity" to the case.

The outlet in the video has since cleaned all of the cups in the affected store, and replaced all of its soy sauce bottles, the operator said.

Customers at the restaurant and nearby outlets will also have to bring their utensils and condiments to their tables from a serving point. The company says it will also provide disinfected tableware to diners requesting them at any of its locations nationwide.

Sushiro's competitor Hama-sushi Co said it has also filed a damages complaint to police after a video went viral in January that showed a customer applying wasabi to sushi that appears to be traveling on a belt for food ordered by other diners.

The company said it is considering filing a civil suit including claiming compensation against the individual in the clip.

The problem is spreading outside the sushi trade, too, with a video of a customer eating from a serving spoon at an outlet of udon noodle chain Sukesan Udon making its way online, the chain's operator told Kyodo News on Wednesday.

The company, whose outlets are primarily based in the southwestern Kyushu region, said it has disinfected one of its stores and is mulling how to respond further.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Good god there are some dirty people around!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Globis University: Your Gateway to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

Awajishima Fruit No Orchards

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog