Suspected chemical leak on bullet train leaves three injured

A passenger aboard a shinkansen (bullet train) in northeastern Japan made an emergency call Monday reporting a possible chemical leak, with local authorities later saying three people, including a child, were injured.

The call was made around noon by the Tohoku Shinkansen Line train passenger who alerted authorities to the child suffering burns after touching what is thought to be a chemical substance.

The train had arrived at JR Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture when the call was made.

According to East Japan Railway Co, train crew members inspected the train carriage and detected smoke before quickly instructing passengers to evacuate to the platform.

