Suspected unexploded wartime bomb found on Hiroshima University campus

Police officers guard an area near where a suspected unexploded wartime bomb was found on a construction site at Hiroshima University's Kasumi campus in Hiroshima on Tuesday.

An object believed to be an unexploded wartime bomb was discovered Tuesday on a Hiroshima University campus in western Japan, police said.

The object around 90 centimeters long and 25 cm in diameter was found at about 10:20 a.m. at a construction site on the university's Kasumi campus in Hiroshima's Minami Ward.

Access to the site has been restricted and all classes in the afternoon canceled, with the Self-Defense Forces called to dispose of the object.

The object was discovered by construction workers while they were excavating the ground for the demolition of a building belonging to the university's School of Pharmaceutical Sciences. The site is around 1.8 kilometers south of JR Hiroshima Station.

© KYODO