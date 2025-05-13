 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suspected unexploded wartime bomb
Police officers guard an area near where a suspected unexploded wartime bomb was found on a construction site at Hiroshima University's Kasumi campus in Hiroshima on Tuesday. Image: Kyodo
national

Suspected unexploded wartime bomb found on Hiroshima University campus

1 Comment
HIROSHIMA

An object believed to be an unexploded wartime bomb was discovered Tuesday on a Hiroshima University campus in western Japan, police said.

The object around 90 centimeters long and 25 cm in diameter was found at about 10:20 a.m. at a construction site on the university's Kasumi campus in Hiroshima's Minami Ward.

Access to the site has been restricted and all classes in the afternoon canceled, with the Self-Defense Forces called to dispose of the object.

The object was discovered by construction workers while they were excavating the ground for the demolition of a building belonging to the university's School of Pharmaceutical Sciences. The site is around 1.8 kilometers south of JR Hiroshima Station.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Well at least that just ordinary one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Sefure: ‘Sex Friend’ Aka Friends With Benefits in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Girl Power Is Defined in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Spas and Saunas in Tokyo for 2025: Wellness, Design and Relaxation

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Orthodontics: Braces & Invisalign in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ashidakagumo: The Giant Japanese Spider Hiding in Your House

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kanda Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design & Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Aoi Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel