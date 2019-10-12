Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Suspension of trains, flights in Japan on Sunday due to typhoon

0 Comments
TOKYO

The following are trains and flights scheduled to be suspended on Sunday in the Tokyo metropolitan area after a powerful typhoon pounded central and eastern Japan.

JR trains

-- Tokyo metropolitan area, from morning until around noon

JR bullet trains

-- between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori at least through noon

-- between Tokyo and Shinjo all day

-- between Tokyo and Kanazawa at least through noon

-- between Tokyo and Niigata at least through noon

Tokyo Metro

-- possibly some sections on Marunouchi, Hibiya, Tozai, Chiyoda, Yurakucho and Fukutoshin lines in the morning

Toei Subway

-- possibly in the morning until safety is confirmed

Odakyu

-- from morning until safety is confirmed

Keio

-- from morning until safety is confirmed

Seibu

-- from morning until safety is confirmed

Keikyu

-- from morning until possibly around noon

Tobu

-- from morning until safety is confirmed

Minatomirai

-- from morning until safety is confirmed

Yurikamome

-- from morning until noon after safety is confirmed

Tokyo Monorail

-- from morning until safety is confirmed

ANA flights

-- all domestic flights to and from Narita airport and many domestic flights to and from Haneda airport

-- all international flights to and from Narita airport and many international flights to and from Haneda airport

JAL flights

-- all domestic flights to and from Narita airport

-- many international flights to and from Narita airport

-- many international and domestic flights to and from Haneda airport

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 41, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #50: Typhoon Hagibis Causes Panic Buying of Tape

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Kuroyu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Undokai: Behind The Scenes Of A Japanese Primary School Sports Day

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Horror Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining