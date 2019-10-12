Suspension of trains, flights in Japan on Sunday due to typhoon

The following are trains and flights scheduled to be suspended on Sunday in the Tokyo metropolitan area after a powerful typhoon pounded central and eastern Japan.
JR trains
-- Tokyo metropolitan area, from morning until around noon
JR bullet trains
-- between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori at least through noon
-- between Tokyo and Shinjo all day
-- between Tokyo and Kanazawa at least through noon
-- between Tokyo and Niigata at least through noon
Tokyo Metro
-- possibly some sections on Marunouchi, Hibiya, Tozai, Chiyoda, Yurakucho and Fukutoshin lines in the morning
Toei Subway
-- possibly in the morning until safety is confirmed
Odakyu
-- from morning until safety is confirmed
Keio
-- from morning until safety is confirmed
Seibu
-- from morning until safety is confirmed
Keikyu
-- from morning until possibly around noon
Tobu
-- from morning until safety is confirmed
Minatomirai
-- from morning until safety is confirmed
Yurikamome
-- from morning until noon after safety is confirmed
Tokyo Monorail
-- from morning until safety is confirmed
ANA flights
-- all domestic flights to and from Narita airport and many domestic flights to and from Haneda airport
-- all international flights to and from Narita airport and many international flights to and from Haneda airport
JAL flights
-- all domestic flights to and from Narita airport
-- many international flights to and from Narita airport
-- many international and domestic flights to and from Haneda airport
