 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shizuoka sees warm weather
People walk under a parasol in Shizuoka, where temperatures exceeded 30 C, on Saturday. Image: Kyodo
national

Parts of Japan sees warm temperatures; 30 C recorded in Shizuoka

1 Comment
TOKYO

Parts of Japan across its east and west saw unseasonably warm weather Saturday, with the city of Shizuoka reaching 30.3 C, a level usually on par with late July, the weather agency said.

Central Tokyo saw 27.3 C, while other areas recording high temperatures included Sano in Tochigi Prefecture north of Tokyo, at 29.7 C, and Otsuki in Yamanashi Prefecture west of Tokyo, at 29.5 C.

Outside Shizuoka Station, some people were out in short sleeves. "It's only April and it's already this hot. It makes me worry about what summer will be like," a 14-year-old middle schooler said while cooling herself with a hand fan.

With people not accustomed to the heat this time of year, the Japan Meteorological Agency urged caution against heat-related illnesses.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Real Connections Networking Party

Join us for a fun evening of making real connections in a stylish but casual social setting. Entry fee includes a standing buffet, free flowing drinks, door prize and more! April 23 (Thurs) at PACHA CRAFT BEER TACOS in Akasaka.

Seats are limited. Get your ticket today!

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Outside Shizuoka Station, some people were out in short sleeves. "It's only April and it's already this hot. It makes me worry about what summer will be like,"

So atsuidesune season already started?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Demon Island: Exploring Megijima in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Favorite Work Visa Gets N2 Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Same-Sex Partnership Oath System in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Japanese Haircare Brands For Thick and Healthy Hair

Savvy Tokyo

Nagahama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates Real Connections: A Laid-Back Night in Akasaka

GaijinPot Blog