Parts of Japan sees warm temperatures; 30 C recorded in Shizuoka

People walk under a parasol in Shizuoka, where temperatures exceeded 30 C, on Saturday.

Parts of Japan across its east and west saw unseasonably warm weather Saturday, with the city of Shizuoka reaching 30.3 C, a level usually on par with late July, the weather agency said.

Central Tokyo saw 27.3 C, while other areas recording high temperatures included Sano in Tochigi Prefecture north of Tokyo, at 29.7 C, and Otsuki in Yamanashi Prefecture west of Tokyo, at 29.5 C.

Outside Shizuoka Station, some people were out in short sleeves. "It's only April and it's already this hot. It makes me worry about what summer will be like," a 14-year-old middle schooler said while cooling herself with a hand fan.

With people not accustomed to the heat this time of year, the Japan Meteorological Agency urged caution against heat-related illnesses.

© KYODO