Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf will make a four-day visit to Japan starting Tuesday to attend the World Exposition in Osaka, the Japanese government said Thursday.

During his stay through May 16, the king will attend a "National Day" event at the Expo and have dinner with Emperor Naruhito, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The government "hopes the visit will further strengthen the friendly relations between Japan and the Kingdom of Sweden," the ministry said.

