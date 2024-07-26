 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Swimmer bitten on the hand by dolphin at Fukui beach

3 Comments
FUKUI

A man was bitten on the hand by a dolphin while swimming at a beach in Maihama, Fukui Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. at Takehama beach. Broadcaster NTV reported that a person at a nearby store called 119 and said someone had been bitten by a dolphin while swimming. The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

This is the first report of a swimmer being attacked by a dolphin at the beach since it opened on July 5. Authorities have installed ultrasonic devices offshore to deter dolphins, and have urged beachgoers to be careful.

Also in the prefecture, a junior high school student was bitten by a dolphin at Shiraki Beach in Tsuruga City on July 21. The Tsuruga Coast Guard is urging people to get out of the water immediately if a dolphin approaches them.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

This is the first report of a swimmer being attacked by a dolphin 

Calling this an “attack” might be an exaggeration.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Flippers back, and he's pissed!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Haunted Houses In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo