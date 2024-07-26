Swimmer bitten on the hand by dolphin at Fukui beach

A man was bitten on the hand by a dolphin while swimming at a beach in Maihama, Fukui Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. at Takehama beach. Broadcaster NTV reported that a person at a nearby store called 119 and said someone had been bitten by a dolphin while swimming. The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

This is the first report of a swimmer being attacked by a dolphin at the beach since it opened on July 5. Authorities have installed ultrasonic devices offshore to deter dolphins, and have urged beachgoers to be careful.

Also in the prefecture, a junior high school student was bitten by a dolphin at Shiraki Beach in Tsuruga City on July 21. The Tsuruga Coast Guard is urging people to get out of the water immediately if a dolphin approaches them.

© Japan Today