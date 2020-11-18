Kyushu Electric restarts Sendai No. 1 reactor

Kyushu Electric Power Co has restarted the No. 1 reactor at its Sendai nuclear plant in southwestern Japan after completing mandatory upgrades to protect the facility against terrorist attacks, a spokesman said.

The utility began booting up the 890-megawatt (MW) reactor on Tuesday after carrying out regular maintenance and refueling, the spokesman said by phone on Wednesday.

With the restart, Japan now has two operating nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 2,070 MW. Many reactors are still going through a relicensing process under new safety standards imposed after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Kyushu Electric said it plans to restart the No. 2 reactor at Sendai in late December following upgrades.

The utility had earlier said it planned to restart the No. 3 reactor at its Genkai nuclear plant in southwestern Japan later this month. It is due to shut its Genkai No. 4 reactor in December for regular maintenance, the spokesman said.

Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co (JAPCO), now have 33 reactors available for commercial use, with a combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The companies had 54 reactors operating before Fukushima.

