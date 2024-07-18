 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Taiwan, Japan coast guards conduct joint rescue drill

2 Comments
TAIPEI

The coast guards of Taiwan and Japan have conducted a joint search and rescue drill, with one of the island's vessels recently making a refueling stop in the country, Taiwan authorities said Thursday.

Following the previous one in Japan last year, the refueling stop was made as part of the Taiwan coast guard's high seas patrol mission to protect fishing boats. The patrol vessel, which departed from Kaohsiung Port on June 21, is expected to return to Taiwan on Aug. 14, the coast guard said.

In June, a different Taiwan coast guard vessel anchored in Honolulu during a similar fishery patrol mission, according to Taiwanese media.

The moves may suggest Taipei has been strengthening cooperation with Tokyo and Washington despite the lack of official diplomatic ties amid Beijing's increased pressure on the self-ruled island. China regards Taiwan as part of its own territory.

Taiwan's coast guard cooperates with the island's Fisheries Agency to carry out two or three high-seas fishery patrol missions every year, the coast guard said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Good to see Independent Taiwan working closely with allies.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Did the do the drills next to Diaoyu Islands?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Furano Biei Norokko Train

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

Is Fukuoka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Convenience Store Beauty Buys

Savvy Tokyo