Taiwan, Japan to discuss orderly fishing near Senkaku isles next week

A Japan Coast Guard vessel and boat sail around one of the Senkaku islands.

Members of a Taiwan-Japan joint fishery committee are scheduled to meet in Tokyo this week to discuss orderly fishing in waters off a cluster of Taiwan-claimed, Japan-administered islands in the East China Sea, Kyodo News has learned.

Reliable sources said the three-day meeting from Tuesday will focus on revisiting last year's regulations before the start of the 2019 fishing season.

Issues include fishing order in an inverted triangle area north of Japan's Yaeyama Islands, one of the designated zones of the Taiwan-Japan fisheries agreement.

During last year's meeting, the two sides agreed to amend regulations regarding fishing in this area, with Japanese fishing boats operating on the east side and Taiwanese fishing boats on the west side.

The two sides also plan to discuss the issue of an automatic identification system. They agreed last year to train fishing boat operators to properly use the system to ensure safety.

A Taiwanese official told Kyodo News that because not all Taiwanese fishing boats are equipped with the system, the Taiwanese side hopes to delay implementation of the measure.

Taiwan and Japan signed a landmark fisheries pact in April 2013, ending a decades-long dispute over fishing in the contested waters of the East China Sea.

The agreement allows Taiwanese fishing trawlers to operate in part of Japan's exclusive economic zone near the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, also claimed by Taiwan and China, which call them Tiaoyutai and Diaoyu, respectively.

Both sides also agreed to set up a joint fishing committee to continue negotiating on issues they failed to agree upon, including fishing in waters above 27 degrees north latitude and waters south of the Yaeyama Islands.

