Taiwan raises $17.2 million donation for Japan quake aid

Taiwan has raised over NT$540 million ($17.2 million) from the private sector in a fundraising campaign to help Japan recover from a powerful earthquake three weeks ago that killed more than 200 people, the island's Health and Welfare Ministry said Monday.

During the two-week campaign through last Friday, a total of NT$541,589,468 was raised, with more than 134,000 donations made to the program, according to the ministry. Separately, Taiwan's government has offered Japan 60 million yen to assist with the disaster.

Cathay Financial Holdings, a major financial service provider in Taiwan, has chipped in 60 million yen, its parent company said, adding it hopes to help all those impacted rebuild their homes and get through tough times.

The magnitude-7.6 earthquake hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, facing the Sea of Japan on Jan. 1, claiming at least 233 lives and leaving more than 20 missing as of Sunday.

Despite not having any formal diplomatic ties, Taipei and Tokyo share an amicable relationship and have long assisted each other in times of need, including a donation of more than 20 billion yen by Taiwan people following the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan and killed more than 15,000 people.

The amount was one of the largest global donations in response to the disaster.

© KYODO