national

Taiwan representative in Osaka commits suicide

TOKYO

One of Taiwan's representatives stationed in Osaka committed suicide last week, the government of the self-ruled island said.

The official had been an excellent diplomat "keen to offer help to junior colleagues", Taiwan's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement on Friday, expressing its "deepest sorrow and regret over the unfortunate incident".

Taiwan's official Central News Agency said Su Chii-cherng, 61, committed suicide by hanging himself at his official residence. It said he had only taken up the Osaka post in July, having previously led the island's office in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

An official of the Osaka prefectural police declined to comment to Reuters when reached by telephone on Saturday.

Taiwan media said Su had faced harsh criticism over his handling of Taiwan nationals stranded in Japan in the wake of typhoon Jebi, which killed 11 and injured hundreds this month. Thousands were marooned at a flooded airport in Osaka.

Reuters could not independently verify the comments cited by several news groups and published on social media accounts.

Taiwan cabinet spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka praised Su's performance as a diplomat and urged its citizens to give more support and encouragement to frontline diplomats.

I am amaze they can lie like this. How weak-willed would he be to commit suicide for something like this. Is not like he is a teenager.. A nation diplomat isn't that weak. Clearly the man had some life problems.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

