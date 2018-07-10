Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taiwan to donate ¥20 million to Japanese flood victims

3 Comments
TAIPEI

Taiwan pledged Monday to donate 20 million yen (U.S.$180,000) to help out the victims of floods and landslides in western Japan caused by unprecedented rainfall.

"To express the concern of the Taiwan government and its people, the government has decided to donate 20 million yen (about NT$6 million) to disaster relief," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We hope that the disaster area will soon be rebuilt and its people will return to their normal life as soon as possible," it said.

The disaster in western Japan has claimed the lives of 120 people with 80 missing and tens of thousands displaced.

Despite the lack of diplomatic relations with Japan, the ministry said Taiwan's relationship with its northern neighbor has been "substantive," "friendly" and "close."

Bilateral visits have been robust and when one side is hit by a natural disaster, the other side always offers a helping hand.

Taiwan donated more than 20 billion yen in relief funds following the devastating earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, or more than any other country or region in the world.

In 1999, when Taiwan was hit by a powerful earthquake, Japan dispatched the largest team to help with relief and donated NT$1.1 billion (US$37 million) in funds.

In addition to President Tsai Ing-wen who wrote in Japanese on her Twitter account Monday promising to provide all-out support, Premier William Lai prayed for Japan on his Facebook page and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu expressed concern through Japan's de facto embassy in Taiwan, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.

3 Comments
Thank you Taiwan! It's heartwarming to see friends helping out! I hope the money gets put to good use helping those who need it the most!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan likely has no better friend than Taiwan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Bless Taiwan!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

