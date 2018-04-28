Taiwanese students return lost camera to Japanese owner

Exactly one month after elementary school students found a camera washed up on a beach in northeastern Taiwan, they returned it to its Japanese owner on Friday.

The Canon G12 digital camera, which was found after floating at sea for one and a half years, was reunited with Serina Tsubakihara, a third-year English major student at Sophia University in Tokyo.

Tsubakihara, who flew in with her mother earlier in the day, said she was deeply touched by the selfless efforts of the students of Yue Ming Elementary School in Suao Township, Yilan County.

"Of course, they could have mailed it to me, but I wanted to come here to thank the students personally," Tsubakihara said at a welcoming ceremony.

Tsubakihara recounted how she lost the camera in September 2015 while on a diving trip in Okinawa.

Tsubakihara said she felt sad after losing the camera, which was a gift from her parents to celebrate her admission to the university.

"It's a miracle that I could get it back," she said.

Tsubakihara, who is taking a one-year absence from school, said she will spend the time figuring out life and serving as a bridge between Japan and Taiwan to help improve bilateral relations.

The students found the camera, still housed in its waterproof case, while on a beach cleaning trip on March 27. Despite the accumulation of marine organism deposits on the case, the camera inside did not suffer water damage.

A local newspaper broke the story and it soon went viral, leading to an online search via social media to find its owner.

At Friday's welcoming ceremony, the students and their teacher performed a traditional Taiwanese hand puppet show to tell the amazing journey of the camera.

Seizing the opportunity to promote its products, Canon donated 10 cameras to the school, among other products.

Shortly after the welcoming ceremony, Tsubakihara joined the students on a trip to clean a nearby beach, the same one where the students found her camera.

In addition to thanking the students, Tsubakihara thanked a travel agency for sponsoring her and her mother with free airline tickets and a hotel for providing free accommodation and organizing a farewell party scheduled for Sunday.

