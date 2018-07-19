Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Takahashi wins Akutagawa literary award; Shimamoto wins Naoki Prize

TOKYO

Novelist Hiroki Takahashi has won the prestigious Akutagawa Prize for up-and-coming authors, while the Naoki Prize for popular fiction has been awarded to writer Rio Shimamoto, the selection committee said Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Takahashi's novel "Okuribi" (Ceremonial Fire) depicted boys engaging in violent games at a junior high school that is on the verge of closure in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

A native of Aomori, Takahashi made his debut with war literature. He had been nominated for the Akutagawa Prize three times, including for his 2014 debut work "Yubi no Hone" (Finger Bone) that depicted a young soldier during World War II.

Shimamoto, 35, received the Naoki Prize for "First Love," a mystery novel centering on a female university student arrested for allegedly killing her father. The Tokyo native made her debut when she was in high school.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Tokyo in late August, with each author receiving 1 million yen (about $8,900) in prize money.

Candidates for the 159th Akutagawa Prize included Yuko Hojo for "Utsukushii Kao" (Beautiful Face), which has stirred controversy after similarities were found with a nonfiction and other books that the author used for reference.

The novel explored the massive earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan in 2011. Hojo, 32, was criticized for not citing the reference works when her novel appeared in a literature magazine earlier this year, and also for the similarity of expressions found in her novel and the reference material.

The Akutagawa Prize was established in 1935 in memory of the Japanese novelist Ryunosuke Akutagawa. The Naoki Prize, also created in 1935, was named after author Sanjugo Naoki.

