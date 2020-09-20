Woman sets new Japan age record at 117 years, 261 days

Japanese woman Kane Tanaka, who is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person, set an all-time Japanese age record Saturday at 117 years and 261 days.

The previous record was held by compatriot woman Nabi Tajima, a resident of Kikai Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, who died in April 2018, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Tanaka, born as the seventh child of nine siblings on Jan 2, 1903, currently lives in a nursing home in Fukuoka city in southwestern Japan. She was awarded the title of the world's oldest living person by Guinness in March 2019.

On Friday, when Tanaka tied Japan's all-time age record, she celebrated the feat by drinking coke, her favorite drink, and wearing a T-shirt with her face photo printed, which was given to her by her 60-year-old grandson Eiji.

"Even amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, my grandmother is well and looks to be enjoying her life every day. As a family, we are happy and proud of the new record," Eiji said.

