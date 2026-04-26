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Tanker arrives in Tokyo
A tanker carrying U.S. oil arrives in Tokyo Bay on Sunday. Image: Kyodo
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Tanker carrying U.S. oil arrives in Japan for 1st time since Iran war

2 Comments
TOKYO

A tanker carrying U.S. oil arrived in Japan on Sunday, marking the first such shipment from the United States since the Iran war began in late February.

According to Cosmo Energy Holdings Co that procured the crude oil from the United States, the tanker, which arrived in Tokyo Bay, transported 145,000 kiloliters, equivalent to half a day of domestic consumption.

The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy shipments. Japan relies on the Middle East for more than 90 percent of its crude oil imports, most of which pass through the strait.

The tanker departed Texas on March 22 and transited the Panama Canal, which can accommodate smaller vessels.

The Japanese government and oil wholesalers have been trying to secure oil from alternative routes to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition to the United States, the government will also be procuring oil from other sources such as South America and Central Asia.

© KYODO

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2 Comments
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transported 145,000 kiloliters, equivalent to half a day of domestic consumption.

To put this in perspective, that single ship was carrying nearly 1 million barrels — essentially the entire volume the Takaichi administration negotiated to import from Mexico at some future date “to ensure stable energy supplies.”

0 ( +2 / -2 )

That's one way to squeeze the trade deficit, and make US happy.

Make America Great Again.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

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