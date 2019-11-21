Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Teacher's kick leaves student with broken bone at prestigious Tokyo school

0 Comments
TOKYO

A teacher at a prestigious Tokyo junior high school kicked a student as corporal punishment in mid-September and left him with a broken rib, investigative and other sources with the knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

The male teacher in his 30s at the Ochanomizu University Junior High School has been questioned by police on suspicion of assaulting the second-year student after school, and has largely admitted to the allegation, according to the sources.

The school is known for being attended by 13-year-old Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Fumihito.

The school consulted the police about the incident in late September and held an emergency meeting for parents to explain what happened, the sources said, adding the boy has already recovered from his injury.

"It is a fact that there was an inappropriate incident, but we cannot give its details as we are consulting the police," said a public relations official at the school.

On April 26, the school had an intruder leave knives on Prince Hisahito's classroom desk. A man arrested three days later over the case voiced criticism of the imperial system and told investigators he had intended to assault the nephew of Emperor Naruhito, who is second in line to the throne. The classroom was empty at the time of his intrusion.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Families

7 Of The Best (Kid-Approved) Birthday Parties In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Shitenno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Dare To Be Bold: 5 Ways To Rock Your Fashion In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Baby Names That Work in Japanese and English

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

9 Great Snow Festivals to See in Japan

GaijinPot Blog