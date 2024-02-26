Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Teacher fined over 2019 deaths of Japanese teens in Australia

0 Comments
HERVEY BAY, Australia

An Australian court on Monday fined a Japanese teacher A$55,000 (U.S.$36,000) for failing in his duty of care over the drowning of two Japanese schoolboys on a popular tourist island in Australia's east in 2019.

Shinri Minatoya, 61, was one of two teachers accompanying the 16-year-old boys and 13 other students from Kanagawa University High School on a guided group tour at Lake McKenzie, a picturesque freshwater lake on the World Heritage-listed K'gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, in Queensland in March 2019.

The teacher, who appeared at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in Queensland, pleaded guilty to the charge of violating work health and safety laws over the incident that saw two boys go missing while swimming in the lake on March 29, 2019. Their bodies were found in the lake the next day.

"In breach of the health and safety duty you owed to those two children, you allowed them to go swimming in Lake McKenzie and you did not adequately supervise them...it was an obvious risk and an obviously failure in your duty," the court's magistrate told Minatoya.

He was also ordered to pay A$1,599.7 in professional costs for the proceedings. Taking into consideration the possible impact on his employment, among other factors, the court did not give him a conviction.

In a statement read aloud to the court, the teacher, who has over 30 years of experience in the profession, admitted to failing his responsibility over the students, and apologized to the bereaved families.

Huckleberry Australia, a locally-based Japanese tour operating company that organized the trip for the students, who belonged to the school in Yokohama near Tokyo, was convicted and fined AU$250,000 for failing to comply with its health and safety duty over the students in February 2023.

The company's director, Hiroyuki Hidaka, also faced similar charges, but the complaint was dismissed in 2022 after no evidence was presented by the prosecution.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How Buy Baseball Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Unique Ways To Celebrate Strawberry Season in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 26 – Mar. 3, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

When Your Pet Dies In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Laser Hair Removal in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Beautiful Gardens in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Iwamoto-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

How to Visit Onsen With Tattoos in Japan for 2024

GaijinPot Blog