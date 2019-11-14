Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Teacher scolds 5th-grade boy by brandishing scissors near his head

KOBE

A woman who teaches at an elementary school in Kobe City has been reprimanded for brandishing a pair of scissors near a student’s head to discipline him.

According to the Kobe City Board of Education, the incident occurred on Oct 28 at a municipal elementary school, Fuji TV reported. The fifth-grade boy’s homeroom teacher consulted the female teacher, who is in her 50s, about the student’s inability to seriously practice for an upcoming music recital.

After school, the teacher asked the boy to remain in the classroom. She warned him about his disruptive behavior and then asked him: “I wonder what’s going on inside your head,” while mimicking a hair cut with the scissors.

The following day, the school was contacted by the boy’s parents. The teacher admitted that she got carried away while she was scolding the boy. “My hands suddenly reached out for the scissors. My behavior went too far,” the education board quoted her as saying.

She has since apologized to the boy and his parents.

The board said it believes the teacher’s actions overstepped her professional boundaries and is deciding on a suitable punishment.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

What she did was unacceptable, I agree, but if she has been an exemplary teacher up to now, an apology should be sufficient

0 ( +0 / -0 )

