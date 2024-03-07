Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Teacher suspended after threatening to kill junior high school student

KANAGAWA

A 31-year-old male teacher at Sagamihara City Junior High School in Kanagawa Prefecture has been suspended for three months after he shoved a student against the wall and said “I'm going to kill you.”

The suspension was announced on Tuesday and the teacher resigned the same day, TV Kanagawa reported.

According to the Sagamihara City Board of Education, the incident occurred in a hallway in December. The teacher grabbed the boy's shoulders, pushed him against the wall, and then uttered “I'm going to kill you.”

The teacher also threw a triangle ruler on the floor and yelled at the student, “How many times do I have to say it before you understand?'' Another teacher stepped in to stop his colleague.

After the incident, the school conducted a survey, and it was discovered that in club activities, the teacher was verbally abusive toward female students, saying things like, “Why can't you do it right? We don't need kids like you here.”

It has also been revealed that some students did not attend school for three days due to the teacher's verbal abuse.

Furthermore, the education board has learned that there were complaints about the teacher after a club activity in April last year. The principal warned him and he was removed from his role as an advisor for six months, but a similar situation occurred in November, just one month after he returned to the same club activity.

After the teacher’s suspension was announced, the board reprimanded the principal for being lax in his management of school activities and supervision of staff.

