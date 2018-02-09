Teachers at Toyama high school cut hair of 44 students to comply with rules

Teachers at a public high school in Toyama Prefecture have cut the hair of 44 students since April last year to make it short enough to meet school rules, the school and local education board said Friday.
The haircuts, which the six teachers at Mizuhashi High School said were given with the students' consent, were "excessive," said Shinichi Hiroshima, a senior official of the education board of the prefecture, adding the board will punish those involved if it finds it necessary.
The case came to light after the school was informed by people outside the school and questioned all of its teachers earlier this month.
The teachers cut the hair of both male and female students who have repeatedly violated school rules. Students are expected to keep their fringe above their eyebrows while boys cannot have hair covering their ears.
The students' hair has been checked on a monthly basis to make sure it meets school standards.
"We do not have a school policy of cutting hair, and this should not have happened," said Principal Yasuhiro Nakada, whose school has 477 students. "I would like to apologize to the students and their parents."
Many Japanese schools have strict rules on fashion, including bans on hair dying, piercings and makeup, and there has been much criticism for the way the rules are over-regulated.
Last October, an 18-year-old girl in Osaka sued her high school for allegedly demanding she dye her naturally light-colored hair black.© KYODO
Yubaru
Like gimmie a break here. 6 teachers coorced all 44 of these students into allowing them to cut their hair and the rest of the school's teachers/administration didn't know about it until some "outsider" told them?
JanuszB
Very good. Much much better than rules in shambles as at most schoold in US and Europe.
Yubaru
What difference does it make if a HS kid has long hair, short hair, dyed hair, or whatever? I mean how in the world does how they look affect what they are learning or thinking?
Private school....ok I get it, public? These so called educators are more interested in conformity than anything else, and they could give a crap about their students once they leave HS. All they care about is how these kids look as it somehow reflects poorly on them! That's BULLSNIT too!
szero25
Really? Would you be happy if your workplace told you exactly how your facial features should look and came and measured your trouser length everyday?
I often feel like schhols in Japan are operated more like penial camps then schools.
Also i fail to see how drilling conformity does anything but promote closed and narrow mindedness and make anyone who's different feel excluded and not wanted.
Schools in Japan are not without problem students either, often the system just gives up on them and bunches them together in less prestigious High Schools and lets them essentially give up on their education.
Japan doesn't want to make independent and strong thinkers just obedient bucket heads.
Come to Japan but leave your creativity and personality at the door please.
thepersoniamnow
Sounds ridiculous in this day and age, but conformity is highly prized here.
This highschool probably now has the nations worst hairstyles.
Seems to me though to be overstepping personal boundaries to cut someones hair. Time for a rule change? No this will still be an issue in 2028 here.
Yubaru
Unless you become "geinojin" a "shogi" champ, or some other "celeb" or "idol" and then everyone that "knows" you can brag about knowing you!
Kidas Dom
Sue them.
Then cut -their- hair!
cleo
The local KNB website carries a photo of a boy and girl, the managers of the school's football team, with an article praising them for their work with holds the team together. Presumably the school provided the photo and the admiring spiel. The girl has a fringe that falls well below her eyebrows.
http://www.knb.ne.jp/announcer/blog6/detail/?sid=493
Hypocrites.
The teen years are a time when kids want to experiment, rebel (by conforming to their peers...), make mistakes. Long hair, short hair, coloured hair, is all temporary and totally harmless. When I was a teen my hair was all colours of the rainbow. Didn't affect my grades one bit. My parents would have hit the roof if the school had tried to do anything with my hair.
Leave the kids' hair alone, let them do what they like with it.
cucashopboy
Yubaru - Apart from the shogi champ, all the other types of people are perhaps the most conformist people of all in Japanese society. Much of what they are paid for is to be on TV panels showing the 'correct' reaction to whatever is being broadcast.
Tom Webb
Don't teachers have better things to do, like teaching ?? In Japan it appears that cops take under skirt pic's, men fondling women on trains. No wonder the schools are graduating no-brainers.
Tom
I find it ironic that almost 100% of schools have a no dying policy yet they demand that brown haired students dye their hair black. It was heartbreaking to see my daughters damage their hair with black dyes which totally did not match their natural skin tones.
Forced hair dying rules and breaking their own rules is like capital punishment for murder.
Yubaru
Case in point against this.....AKB48 and ALL the other teenie-bop idols that prance around half naked with dyed hair, and make up put on with a trowel!
Aly Rustom
if it finds it necessary?? What the hell is THAT supposed to mean?? IT IS necessary you idiot!