Teachers at Toyama high school cut hair of 44 students to comply with rules

Teachers at a public high school in Toyama Prefecture have cut the hair of 44 students since April last year to make it short enough to meet school rules, the school and local education board said Friday.

The haircuts, which the six teachers at Mizuhashi High School said were given with the students' consent, were "excessive," said Shinichi Hiroshima, a senior official of the education board of the prefecture, adding the board will punish those involved if it finds it necessary.

The case came to light after the school was informed by people outside the school and questioned all of its teachers earlier this month.

The teachers cut the hair of both male and female students who have repeatedly violated school rules. Students are expected to keep their fringe above their eyebrows while boys cannot have hair covering their ears.

The students' hair has been checked on a monthly basis to make sure it meets school standards.

"We do not have a school policy of cutting hair, and this should not have happened," said Principal Yasuhiro Nakada, whose school has 477 students. "I would like to apologize to the students and their parents."

Many Japanese schools have strict rules on fashion, including bans on hair dying, piercings and makeup, and there has been much criticism for the way the rules are over-regulated.

Last October, an 18-year-old girl in Osaka sued her high school for allegedly demanding she dye her naturally light-colored hair black.

