national

Team succeeds in monkey's pregnancy via transplant of another uterus

TOKYO

A Japanese research team said Sunday it has succeeded in impregnating a monkey that had received the extracted uterus of another primate in a transplant operation last year.

With the result, researchers hope the method can be used for uterus transplants and enable human pregnancies in women who are sick, do not have a uterus and cannot have children. If realized, it would be the first human uterus transplant in Japan.

There are already 11 women who have given birth through uterus transplants in other countries.

According to the team, which includes researchers from Keio University, a crab-eating monkey, whose uterus was removed, received the transplanted uterus of another crab-eating monkey in January last year.

After resuming its menstrual cycle, the first monkey then received a fertilized egg and sperm created in April. The primate was found to be pregnant this month.

The team had succeeded in the past in making a crab-eating monkey pregnant and give birth after having its uterus removed and reimplanted, but this is the first case of a uterus transplant from a different monkey.

In Japan, there are between 60,000 and 70,000 patients who have lost their uterus due to cancer treatment or health conditions since birth.

But there are still lingering issues. Critics have raised ethical questions and safety concerns over uterus transplants given that the uterus is not a life-sustaining organ.

The findings were presented at a meeting of the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Sendai, northeastern Japan.

