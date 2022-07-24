Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tech companies racing to prevent young children being left in hot vehicles

1 Comment
By Ryuma Kawamura
KITAKYUSHU

Electronics developers and other technology companies in Japan are working to quickly roll out systems that can contribute to ending a recent spate of summertime incidents involving children being left behind in dangerously hot vehicles.

Cybernetech, an electronics developer based in Nogata, Fukuoka Prefecture, is in the process of designing a system that can detect when a child has been left behind, as was the case last summer in the nearby city of Nakama, where a 5-year-old boy died of heatstroke after being left alone in a nursery school shuttle bus.

The prototype has a built-in sensor that can determine whether anyone remains on a bus or in the driver's seat, while monitoring the temperature in the vehicle and whether it is in motion. Cybernetech began demonstrating its "left-behind detection system" at kindergartens in Nogata at the end of last year.

The nursery can access a computer program to assess the situation inside the vehicle, with data transmitted wirelessly. If a child left on a bus presses a "call switch," an alert sounds via the computer to warn nursery staff of the situation.

"Even for nursery facilities that are busy, they are able to regularly check on the situation in a bus. They need to think ahead about how to immediately save a child who has been left behind," said Ryo Sasaoka, 41, the company's managing director.

Proponents of introducing such technology at nurseries and kindergartens, which regularly struggle to find enough staff, believe it will go some way to averting another tragedy.

Since last fall, Kiitos, a nursery operated by Highflyers in Chiba Prefecture, has been testing a wrist watch-type device from Toppan Printing Co, adopting a system developed to manage factory workers. Not only can it be effectively used to monitor the whereabouts of a child, but it also tracks biometrics like the wearer's pulse and blood pressure, among other indicators of physical health.

"The best thing is if a nursery staff member notices (a change). We have come up with a system that doesn't only depend on people and hope we can decrease the possibility of accidents even a little bit," said Ariho Hamano, 28, a Highflyers representative.

Despite understanding the important role such technology can play, a father in his 30s whose child attends Kiitos said "it is very important how the biometric data are handled."

Companies overseas have introduced systems that detect if a child has been left behind on a school bus or in a car. Sanyo Trading Co, based in Tokyo, is preparing to unveil sensors to the Japanese market developed by European companies which can be installed on buses.

Professor Masako Maeda from Kobe's Konan University, an expert on nursery school monitoring systems, suggested that although expectations are high that technology can reduce accidents, there is no silver bullet.

Being conscious of safety is first and foremost, she said, "It's necessary to understand what risks there are at the site."

She added that nursery staff must be trained to avert accidents and helped to find more time to spend interacting with children. "IT should be used for handling paperwork and other miscellaneous tasks" so the burden on child care workers can be lightened.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Could the same tech companies please race to find a way to get kids off of Instagram and Tiktok.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Try educating the "Adults"!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo