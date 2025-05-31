 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Teen girl jumps to her death from building after meeting boys on suicide website

2 Comments
HIRAKATA, Osaka

A teenage girl apparently jumped to her death from a 9-story apartment building in Hirakata City, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, two teenage boys who were with the girl said they had met each other on a suicide website and agreed to meet up, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A passerby called 119 at around 2 a.m. Saturday and said a girl was lying on the ground in front of an apartment building. The girl was in a state of cardiac arrest and taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

Police said the two boys remained at the scene and quoted one as saying, “We met on a suicide website and got together planning to commit suicide. We got scared when she actually did it and couldn’t go through with it.”

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

It's so sad when people are convinced that suicide is the only way to go.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Governments need to ban this sort of website and take very firm action against those who set them up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Food Additives Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mamachari: A Guide To Japanese Utility Bicycles

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About Mental Health at Work in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ways Students in Japan Can Beat The Summer Slide

Savvy Tokyo

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Used English Books in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Do These 2 Things When You Feel Like The Only Outsider In Your Japanese Community

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo