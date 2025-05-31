Teen girl jumps to her death from building after meeting boys on suicide website

A teenage girl apparently jumped to her death from a 9-story apartment building in Hirakata City, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

According to police, two teenage boys who were with the girl said they had met each other on a suicide website and agreed to meet up, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A passerby called 119 at around 2 a.m. Saturday and said a girl was lying on the ground in front of an apartment building. The girl was in a state of cardiac arrest and taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

Police said the two boys remained at the scene and quoted one as saying, “We met on a suicide website and got together planning to commit suicide. We got scared when she actually did it and couldn’t go through with it.”

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

