15-year-old girl dies after being hit by train in Tokyo

A 15-year-old junior high school girl died after she was hit by a train on the JR Chuo Line train at Nishi-Kokubunji Station in Tokyo on Sunday.

According to police, the special rapid service train departing Tokyo Station for Otsuki Station hit the girl at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the girl was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said the girl was dressed in casual clothes. Her bag, which was found on the train platform, contained a cell phone and prepaid e-money Suica card.

After reviewing security camera footage, police said that the girl was standing alone on the platform and jumped onto the tracks as a train pulled into the station.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more information.

