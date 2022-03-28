Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Teenage girl injured after man hits her in suicide leap from high-rise in Tokyo

TOKYO

A teenage girl was injured after she was hit by a man who apparently jumped from a high-rise building in Shibuya, Tokyo, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:20 p.m. The man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, jumped from the Shibuya Scramble Square building, Fuji TV reported. He hit the teenage girl walking below.

Police said the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The girl suffered an injury to her left leg after being knocked over.

Just before the man plummeted, an eyewitness reported seeing him throw a package from the stairway on the building’s 46th floor that leads to the rooftop. Police did not say what was in the package.

The Shibuya Scramble Square is a multi-purpose high-rise building that opened to the public on Nov 1, 2019. It directly connects Shibuya Station to its commercial facilities.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

