Teenage girl, man found dead in sunken car in apparent suicide

A 17-year-old girl has been found dead in a sunken car, along with a man, in an apparent suicide, police said Friday.

The high school student from Saga Prefecture and the 27-year-old man from neighboring Kumamoto Prefecture went missing around last August, the police said, with the girl leaving a note for her family suggesting she would commit suicide.

The girl and man met through a social networking site and exchanged views about suicide, the police said.

Their bodies were found Thursday in the car sunken about 20 meters away from a pier in Nagasaki city. The police put the man on a wanted list on suspicion of kidnapping her.

A diver who was shooting underwater video saw the sunken vehicle and reported to the police around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the police.

