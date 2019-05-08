Teenager hit, killed by train on crossing in Saitama Pref

A teenage boy was hit and killed by a train on a crossing in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:50 a.m. on a crossing on the JR Takasaki Line, Fuji TV reported. A witness called 110 and said a boy wearing a school uniform had walked under the crossing gates and onto the tracks and was hit by a train. The boy was confirmed dead at the scene.

The train was on its way from Takasaki Station to Tokyo Station when the incident occurred. The driver told police he saw the boy on the crossing and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

Train services were delayed for about an hour, affecting 53,000 commuters, JR said.

