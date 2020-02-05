Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The site of a landslide that struck a teenager, killing her on Wednesday morning in in Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture. Photo: KYODO
national

Teenager killed in small landslide on street in Kanagawa Pref

YOKOHAMA

A teenager was killed Wednesday morning when she was struck by a small landslide while walking through a residential area in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, local police said.

The landslide occurred at around 8 a.m. when a near-vertical 10-meter-wide section of a hill underneath an apartment building collapsed onto the street below.

The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, according to the police and rescue workers. There were no other victims.

Although the lower part of the hill is reinforced by a concrete retaining wall, the upper section collapsed and disgorged around 20 cubic meters of earth.

An up to 2-meter-high pile of dirt could be seen on the road, which was strewn with boulders, and a nearby guardrail was bent due to the force of the falling earth.

"One person was transported to the hospital on a stretcher, and the ambulance staff had a bloodstained bag with them," said a woman from the neighborhood. "The road becomes busy in the morning with commuters heading to work and school. I can't believe a landslide could happen here."

However, the prefectural government had previously flagged the area as being at high risk of such an incident.

Rain appears not to be to blame for the slide as there have been no falls in the area since last Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Scary!

Now that is some bad luck! What are the chances? Poor girl. Only 18 and had her whole life in front of her.

