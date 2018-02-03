TELL launches innovative online micro donation campaign

Tokyo English Lifeline (http://telljp.com) has just launched an innovative online micro donation campaign.

This is the first campaign in Japan that turns real lifeline callers stories into online graphic novels to raise awareness.

The campaign name is "TELL STORIES"

One out of 4 people is suffering from mental health issue and struggling with unhappiness, frustration, depression, in their every day life. Who are they?

They are your colleagues, your next door neighbours, your close friends, your family members, or maybe, yourself.

They are invisible and their stories are hardly being heard. Among the the foreigners who make up 1.5% of Japan's population, it is even harder for them to find a listener.

TELL has been running their free lifeline service for over 40 years to help people with the above issues, their lifeline is currently available from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., with volunteers picking up the phone to listen to people's problems and trying to help them. But in between late night and early morning, most don't receive any support, leaving them vulnerable and alone, with high risk of ending their lives.

Odding Wang, and interactive art director and volunteer, helped TELL to establish the online micro donation campaign. Being an artist herself, collaborating with a group of other international artists, they created graphic novels based on true stories of lifeline callers. They update new chapters every 10 days, four chapters for each person's story. Readers are encouraged to make a small monthly donation online to help those people in the stories, in order to help extend the lifeline.

Beyond fund-raising purpose, most importantly, this campaign aims at making more people be aware of mental health issue and care more about each other.

The campaign first launched last November, with the first story "Haley Has A Secret": http://haley.donatetotell.com. After a short break and update during the new year period, the new story "Alone In Akita" was launched on Feb 1.

Campaign website: http://donatetotell.com





