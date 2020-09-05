Newsletter Signup Register / Login
TELL stepping up across Japan this fall for mental health

TOKYO

This year, due to COVID-19 safety concerns, TELL, a not-for-profit organization that provides mental health support and counseling services to Japan's international community, has canceled the Tower Climb.

But the need to raise awareness and fight stigma surrounding mental illness is more important than ever. All around the world there is an increase in mental health issues as a result of the pandemic and resulting economic downturn. Researchers are predicting an increase in the number of suicides over the coming year, making the need to talk about this topic more important than ever before.

TELL will hold an event that welcomes people from Hokkaido to Okinawa, at a time when it is more important than ever for everyone to step up for mental health: to have those conversations with family, friends and coworkers, and to shatter the stigma. This year, TELL invites the community to join in walking 20,169 steps in honor of the 20,169 lives lost year to suicide.

Instead of one day to come together to step up, each participant and team can pick a day between World Suicide Prevention Day (Sept 10) and World Mental Health Day (Oct 10).

All proceeds from the event will support TELL and the expansion of their Crisis Chat Service to provide a 24-hour Crisis Support Service in Japan for the international and Japanese community.

Since the onset of COVID-19, TELL has been focused every single day in listening, supporting and responding to community needs across the country.

The Tower Climb has been sold out for the last three years, and this year will continue to offer corporate, community, and school cups for teams. Together or remote, as a team or as an individual, step up and make a difference by raising money and awareness to help take the TELL Lifeline Services to 24/7.

Participants can register at http://tellevents.org

Adults: ¥1,500 / Kids(12 & under) Free / Team ¥6,000

First 500 people to register will receive a Step Up bag and mask delivered.

For TELL Step Up further information and to register, please visit: https://www.tellevents.org/

