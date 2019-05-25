Parts of Japan experience record high temperatures for May

Temperatures rose across Japan on Saturday to highs usually not seen until the height of summer, causing hundreds of people to be taken to hospitals and prompting the weather agency to issue heatstroke warnings.
The city of Taketa in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, marked 35.0 C, the hottest in the country this year, while more than 420 monitoring spots, including those in central Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka, all saw the mercury rise above 30.0 C.
The number of people taken by ambulance to hospitals to be treated for heat-related illness reached at least 460 across the country, according to data compiled by Kyodo News.
The unusual heatwave is expected to continue through Monday in many parts of Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Other cities including Aomori, Nara, Matsuyama and Yamaguchi marked record-high temperatures for the month of May.
More than 95,000 people were taken by ambulance to hospitals to be treated for heatstroke between May and September last year, a record-high amid a heatwave so severe that it was designated a natural disaster by the government.© KYODO
Haaa Nemui
I wonder how many of the people taken to hospital were involved in yesterday's sporting events at many elementary schools around the country.
jcapan
And so it begins, approximately 90 days of misery I call "the suck." At least here in Kansai the humidity hasn't ramped up yet and of course no typhoon activity either. Can't be as bad as 2018--a big earthquake in June, multiple typhoons going directly overhead and unmitigated suffering in the upper 30s. Or can it?
GyGene
Whew, I hope it’s not as ho’ as last summer!
Luddite
And yet children are still expected to take part in sport events and their families are expected to come and watch. The endless warnings and advice given on TV are pointless if schools and businesses are not compelled to act on it.