Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Women enjoy the sea at Shonan Beach in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Temperatures soar across Japan, topping 40 degrees in Gunma

2 Comments
TOKYO

Temperatures soared across Japan on Tuesday, reaching 40.5 degrees in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, at 2:30 p.m. It was the highest temperature recorded in Japan so far this year as intense heat sent the mercury up in western and eastern Japan as well as the Tohoku region.

Tokyo recorded 37.3 degrees at 2 p.m. Elsewhere, the temperature rose to 40.4 degrees in Hatoyama, Saitama Prefecture, 39.2 degrees in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture and 38.9 degrees in Toyama City, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency issued a warning over heatstroke, urging people to drink at least one glass of water every hour, avoid working or being outdoors for too long and use air-conditioning while sleeping at night. It also cautioned people about removing masks while outside, urging them to be at least two meters away from anyone else when they do so.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Half of Tokyo & Yokohama seems to be cooling off in my town this week. The campsites are jammed with people figuring out how to put up a tent for the first time.

The roads also seem to be jammed with people learning how to drive for the first time.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Tokyo is hot hot hot! I got sunburnt on my bald spot just riding my lady bike to the gym. Be careful out there!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kujukuri beach is 32 and there is a cool breeze

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Scorchio!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A delightful photograph!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Best Quiet Day Trips from Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo