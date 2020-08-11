Temperatures soar across Japan, topping 40 degrees in Gunma

Temperatures soared across Japan on Tuesday, reaching 40.5 degrees in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, at 2:30 p.m. It was the highest temperature recorded in Japan so far this year as intense heat sent the mercury up in western and eastern Japan as well as the Tohoku region.
Tokyo recorded 37.3 degrees at 2 p.m. Elsewhere, the temperature rose to 40.4 degrees in Hatoyama, Saitama Prefecture, 39.2 degrees in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture and 38.9 degrees in Toyama City, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The agency issued a warning over heatstroke, urging people to drink at least one glass of water every hour, avoid working or being outdoors for too long and use air-conditioning while sleeping at night. It also cautioned people about removing masks while outside, urging them to be at least two meters away from anyone else when they do so.© Japan Today
ClippetyClop
Half of Tokyo & Yokohama seems to be cooling off in my town this week. The campsites are jammed with people figuring out how to put up a tent for the first time.
The roads also seem to be jammed with people learning how to drive for the first time.
Reckless
Tokyo is hot hot hot! I got sunburnt on my bald spot just riding my lady bike to the gym. Be careful out there!
CitizenSmith
Kujukuri beach is 32 and there is a cool breeze
Alfie Noakes
Scorchio!
3RENSHO
A delightful photograph!