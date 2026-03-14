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TEPCO's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear complex in Niigata Prefecture. Image: Kyodo
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TEPCO takes recently restarted reactor off grid to probe alarm activation

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TOKYO

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) on Saturday halted power generation and transmission at a nuclear power plant in central Japan for checks, less than two months after bringing its first reactor back online since the 2011 crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi complex.

The latest development came after an alarm went off Thursday afternoon indicating a small-scale electricity leak at a power generator of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant's No. 6 reactor in Niigata Prefecture. The cause of the alarm activation remains undetermined.

The alarm sounded while the reactor was operating at full output as part of a trial run. As no abnormalities have been found in the reactor itself, TEPCO will continue to run the unit by lowering the output to about 20 percent during the checks.

TEPCO plans to investigate whether an electricity leak occurred or if there is a glitch in the alarm system.

The No. 6 unit resumed operation on Jan. 21, the first reactor restarted by TEPCO since fuel meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant following the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.

The reactor was halted after an alarm for a fission control rod went off following the restart of the unit hours earlier. It was later suspended again for planned checks and reactivated on Feb 24, reaching full output on March 3.

The unit at the seven-reactor plant, located about 220 kilometers northwest of Tokyo, will supply electricity to the capital and nearby areas.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
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According to the article this is now the third suspension since January re the same 'faulty' alarm which they said they had fixed.

Must be super annoying for the operating staff.

(And what is a 'small-scale electricity leak'?)

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